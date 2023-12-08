Why Viking Therapeutics Was Crushing It This Week

A multibillion-dollar deal in the healthcare industry helped lift the stock of a company, Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), not directly involved in the transaction. The deal centered around a hot class of drugs Viking is also developing. As a result, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Viking's share price was up by a whopping 39% week to date as of Friday before market open.

The Roche-Carmot deal lifts Viking

The week kicked off with global pharmaceutical company Roche (OTC: RHHBY) announcing it signed an agreement essentially to acquire clinical-stage biotech Carmot Therapeutics. For its new asset, Roche will make an up-front payment of $2.7 billion to be transacted fully in cash. Current Carmot investors will also be entitled to receive up to an additional $400 million should certain milestones be met.

Carmot is currently developing a drug that targets obesity. This is a white-hot segment of the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, as evidenced by the very strong demand for Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk's Wegovy (and its related diabetes drug, Ozempic).

Viking, too, has such a treatment in its pipeline. Its VK2735 experimental obesity medication recently completed enrollment for a phase 2 clinical trial. It's not a stretch to imagine a well-capitalized pharmaceutical major snapping up Viking as a quick means of getting into the advanced weight loss/diabetes segment.

The right segment at the right time

Of course, that one developer of such drugs agreed to the offer of a suitor doesn't mean others will follow. But the Roche/Carmot deal is a lucrative one for the party being bought out, and demand for next-generation weight loss drugs isn't likely to subside at all. Whether it gets bought out like Carmot or ends up going alone, Viking is in a very good position just now.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk and Roche Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

