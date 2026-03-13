Why Is Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Up 16.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX). Shares have added about 16.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Viking Therapeutics due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Wider-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Nil Sales

Viking reported a fourth-quarter 2025 loss of $1.38 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 89 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Currently, Viking Therapeutics does not have any approved products in its portfolio. Hence, it has yet to generate revenues.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development expenses amounted to $153.5 million compared with $31.0 million incurred in the year-ago period. This significant rise was primarily due to higher costs associated with clinical studies and increased employee-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $11.3 million, down 26% year over year, mainly due to lower costs on legal and patent services.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Viking Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents worth $706 million compared with $715 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Full-Year 2025 Results

With no marketed products, Viking Therapeutics did not record any revenues during the year.

VKTX reported a loss of $3.19 per share for the full year. In the year-ago period, management reported a loss of $1.01.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -9.11% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Viking Therapeutics has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Viking Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Viking Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Illumina (ILMN), a stock from the same industry, has gained 1%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Illumina reported revenues of $1.16 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5%. EPS of $1.35 for the same period compares with $0.86 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Illumina is expected to post earnings of $1.06 per share, indicating a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

Illumina has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

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Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.