Why Viking Therapeutics Stock Rocked the Market Today

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) stormed the stock market on Wednesday. Shares of the up-and-coming biotech rose by more than 11% not on any proprietary news from the company, but on an analyst's initiation of coverage. That performance was more than enough to top the trajectory of the bellwether S&P 500 index, which rose by slightly over 1% on the day.

32% upside potential, analyst believes

Well before market open, J.P. Morgan's Hardik Parikh launched his coverage of Viking Therapeutics. The analyst is quite bullish on the biotech company's future, as he tagged it as an overweight (buy, in other words) with a price target of $80 per share. Even after Wednesday's rally in the stock, that target suggests nearly 32% upside to the present level.

Like many investors, and not a few pundits, Parikh feels that the company could reap something of a windfall if it successfully brings its investigational GLP-1 obesity drug, VK2735, to market. Such treatments are hotly popular in the U.S. these days because of the country's relatively overweight population.

One advantage VK2735 would have over the few obesity drugs currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is that it is administered orally. Wegovy from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly's Zepbound are both delivered via injection.

A monster market in the future

In his note launching his Viking Therapeutics coverage, Parikh waxed bullish about the market for weight loss drugs. "We continue to think the market for GLP-1s will be substantial, with U.S. market sales of around $120 billion in 2030, and orals will play an increasingly important role."

Should you invest $1,000 in Viking Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Viking Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Viking Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $662,392!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 9, 2024

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.