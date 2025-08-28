Why Viking Therapeutics Stock Popped Nearly 4% Today

Key Points It's becoming increasingly apparent that the current crop of obesity drugs can treat other conditions, too.

A team of French medical researchers has been somewhat successful in treating a particular skin condition.

Numerous companies in the healthcare sector are feverishly busy developing obesity drugs, as these products have taken the medical world by storm. One of the more prominent developers, clinical-stage biotech Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), saw its share price rise by almost 4% on Thursday on the back of encouraging research about a certain property of such treatments.

The stock's rise was more than good enough to convincingly beat the 0.3% bump higher of the benchmark S&P 500 index on the day.

Unexpected benefits

Not only are obesity drugs effective in reducing body weight, it seems they have knock-on effects on certain health conditions, too -- which is one of the major reasons investors have been hot on companies selling or developing them.

Thursday morning, a report published on Fox News's website detailed a new study indicating that GLP-1 agonists (substances that mimic a hormone that produces a feeling of satiety after eating) can have a positive effect on a particularly bothersome skin condition. This is hidradenitis suppurativa, which is characterized by small lumps that develop under the skin.

Citing research conducted by a group of French doctors and published in the JAMA Dermatology medical journal, the media outlet wrote that GLP-1 agonists appear to have general anti-inflammatory properties. At the very least it seems they might help in the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa; the researchers found that administration of GLP-1s were "beneficial" to the condition.

Double barreled

Viking's VK2735 is actually a dual agonist, as it targets not only the GLP-1 receptor but also a receptor known as glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP).

Regardless, since it's partially a GLP-1 agonist, it's likely, if this research is accurate, to benefit those with hidradenitis suppurativa. That would add significantly to its value if Viking manages to fully develop and ultimately commercialize the very promising drug.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Viking Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

