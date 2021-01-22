Why ViewRay Stock Got Crushed Today

What happened

ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) slid out of view for many investors on Friday. The maker of next-generation radiation therapy devices saw its stock dive by over 15% on the day, after a peer sold a big chunk of the company's shares.

So what

Elekta (OTC: EKTAY), a Swedish company active in the same segment, announced Friday that it sold its 7%-plus stake in ViewRay, a divestment that amounted to just over 11.5 million shares. That's a complete sell-out, as Elekta added that it no longer holds any shares.

Image source: Getty Images.

Elekta originally committed to buying its stake in ViewRay in December 2019, as part of the latter company's initial public offering (IPO). In buying the stock, Elekta also signed a memorandum of understanding with ViewRay to "advance the knowledge and application of [magnetic resonance]-guided radiation therapy."

Elekta did not provide any reasons for its sell-off. Unlike many investors who are sticking with ViewRay, Elekta is walking away richer after its divestment -- its stake was sold at $4.65 per share, well up from the $3.13 it paid in the 2019 deal.

Elekta also did not address the fate of its collaboration agreement with ViewRay, although we can surmise it's no longer in force.

Now what

It's always tough news when a company loses either a key investor or an important collaborator; ViewRay seems to have lost both. So the healthcare company, already struggling with its financials, will have an additional burden to shoulder.

10 stocks we like better than ViewRay, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ViewRay, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.