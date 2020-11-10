Why Video Game and Streaming Stocks Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of video game stocks Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) plunged on Monday, after investors got word that Pfizer's vaccine has been highly effective in a large clinical trial. Activision was down as much as 9.5% today, and Take-Two dropped as much as 10.8% before shares of the video game stocks closed down 4.3% and 8.7%, respectively.

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) followed the video game drop and were down 12.8% at their low before closing down 12.4%. Apparently, if the pandemic is nearly over, people will be playing video games and watching TV less, or so the market thinks today.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The good news is that Pfizer's vaccine trials are going well and the company plans to have millions of vaccines available by the end of 2020. And that could be the start of returning consumers and businesses to more normal activities sometime in 2021. But that's being seen as a bad move for the video game and streaming industries.

To understand today's move, we have to look back on 2020. Investors have been pushing shares of Activision, Take-Two, and Roku higher on the theory that people will be spending more time playing video games and streaming shows, which should be good for their businesses. The problem is that it hasn't led to particularly impressive growth for Activision Blizzard or Take-Two, although Roku has fared better.

ATVI data by YCharts

Ironically, revenue for video game stocks is down in 2020, and there hasn't been evidence that the pandemic is going to lead to a surge in demand. And that's under what should be considered almost ideal conditions for video game companies.

As for Roku, the company is growing and producing more innovative devices each year. But today the market has decided to sell off stocks it perceives to be benefiting from the pandemic, and this is one that's been hit hard.

Now what

I think today's move is all three of these stocks coming back down to earth a little bit after a strong year. I wrote in August that Activision Blizzard is no longer really a growth stock, despite being priced like one. And the same could be said for Take-Two.

The one stock that I think is being thrown out unfairly with the market is Roku, which is performing well, pandemic or no pandemic. This sell-off could be an opportunity to get shares on sale today, although we should keep in mind that more volatility is ahead and this pandemic is far from over in the U.S. or around the world.

Find out why Activision Blizzard is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Activision Blizzard is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Activision Blizzard, Roku, and Take-Two Interactive and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $75 calls on Activision Blizzard and short January 2022 $75 puts on Activision Blizzard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.