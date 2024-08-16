Why Victoria's Secret Stock Was Soaring This Week

A fresh change in leadership, unexpectedly strong preliminary results, and a set of bullish new analyst notes were the main factors pushing Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) stock higher in recent sessions. The share price gain was well in the double-digit percentages; according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock was up more than 23% as of Friday before market open.

New leadership, new second-quarter forecasts

The major event during the period was the management change. Wednesday morning, Victoria's Secret announced that Hillary Super would be its new CEO, formally replacing current leader Martin Waters on Sept. 9. Super is a veteran clothing retail executive, having served as chief executive of Savage X Fenty, the lingerie brand founded by pop star Rihanna. Among other positions, Super also served as global CEO of Anthropologie, the popular retail brand owned by Urban Outfitters.

That announcement coincided with Victoria's Secret's release of its preliminary second-quarter earnings. The company expects that its net sales for the period will decline by 1% to 2%, a range slightly narrower than its prior guidance calling for a 1% to 3% dip.

A more drastic contrast was in profitability -- the preliminary figures count on non-GAAP (adjusted) operating income coming in at $57 million to $62 million, against the preceding expectation of only $30 million to $45 million. The new forecast for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is $0.34 to $0.39, quite the improvement over the company's former estimate of $0.05 to $0.20.

Analyst price target raises and an upgrade

Several analysts were convinced that Victoria's Secret is heading for better times on the back of these developments. A clutch of prognosticators tracking the stock raised their price targets on the shares, with one even upgrading her recommendation. This was Morgan Stanley's Kimberly Greenberger, who now feels the company rates an equal weight (hold), one notch up from her previous underweight (sell). The pundit also significantly raised her price target to $20 per share from her previous $14.

Should you invest $1,000 in Victoria's Secret & Co. right now?

Before you buy stock in Victoria's Secret & Co., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Victoria's Secret & Co. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $752,835!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 12, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.