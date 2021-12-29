Why Victoria's Secret Stock Rose as Much as 11% in Early Trading Today

What happened

Shares of intimate apparel retailer Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) rose out of the gate on Dec. 29 and were up around 11% an hour into the trading day. The big news came out before the open of trading with a single news release. Only there were really two important news items contained in the update.

So what

The lead story of today's news release is that Victoria's Secret has initiated a $250 million accelerated share repurchase program. Investors tend to like this type of news because a reduced share count leads to increased per-share earnings. So, as you might expect, stocks often rise when companies announce buybacks. However, despite top billing in the news release, this probably isn't the most important update.

Image source: Getty Images.

The second bit of news contained in the release was that Victoria's Secret reaffirmed its fourth-quarter guidance. Specifically, sales are expected to be flat to higher by 3% and earnings per share are projected to fall somewhere between $2.35 and $2.65. That's a pretty big range, but Victoria's Secret was only recently spun off as its own company, and management has been working to stabilize a business that has struggled in recent years. That the company believes it will hit its guidance hints strongly that management has a fairly good handle on the business, which is clearly positive.

CEO Martin Waters noted in the release that the company's inventory position is good, that there was encouraging sales growth over the Thanksgiving weekend, and that Victoria's Secret experienced a "large rush of business" as Christmas approached. The highlighted sales strength was broad based, as well. These are all good omens for a solid fourth-quarter showing and were likely the real reason investors were so upbeat today.

Now what

Shares of Victoria's Secret spiked after it was spun off but have since trended lower. If you were looking at this targeted retailer before, hoping for a business turnaround, but were turned off by the swift stock gain, you might want to take a second look. That remains true even after today's hefty advance. It looks increasingly as if the management team at Victoria's Secret is starting to get a good handle on how it wants to run things now that it is a stand-alone entity.

10 stocks we like better than Victoria's Secret & Co.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Victoria's Secret & Co. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.