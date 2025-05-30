Why Is VICI Properties (VICI) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI). Shares have added about 0.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is VICI Properties due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, VICI Properties has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

VICI Properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

VICI Properties belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, Extra Space Storage (EXR), has gained 1.7% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2025.

Extra Space Storage reported revenues of $820 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +2.6%. EPS of $1.28 for the same period compares with $1.96 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Extra Space Storage is expected to post earnings of $2.05 per share, indicating a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.5% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Extra Space Storage. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

