Why VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $28.88, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.35%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 25, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.53, indicating an 8.16% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $899.44 million, showing a 19.68% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $3.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.36% and +37.99%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. At present, VICI Properties Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.35, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that VICI currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

