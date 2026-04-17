Why VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) was up +2.15% at $29.01. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.52%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 1.5% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.84%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 29, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, up 5.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.02 billion, indicating a 3.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $4.16 billion, indicating changes of +2.94% and +3.88%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for VICI Properties Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. VICI Properties Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note VICI Properties Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.93.

Investors should also note that VICI has a PEG ratio of 3.26 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.39 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.