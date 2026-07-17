Why VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) ended the recent trading session at $26.87, demonstrating a -1.03% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.4%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 29, 2026. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.04 billion, indicating a 4.08% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $4.19 billion, which would represent changes of +3.36% and +4.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.05% upward. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, VICI Properties Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.84 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.