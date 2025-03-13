Why VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) ended the recent trading session at $31.55, demonstrating a -1.68% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.96%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 7.72% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 5.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.58, reflecting a 3.57% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $985.12 million, up 3.54% from the year-ago period.

VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $3.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.1% and +3.53%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.91% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, VICI Properties Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.79. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.12.

We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 4.1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.25.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

