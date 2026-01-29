Why Viavi Solutions Stock Soared More Than 17% Higher Today

Key Points

Tech equipment specialist Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) might not be a household name to many people, but its stock was hugely popular with investors on Thursday. The company published encouraging fiscal second-quarter of fiscal 2026 figures after market close the day before, and market players rewarded it by pushing its shares up by over 17% across Thursday's trading session.

Time for a double beat

Vivavi's growth rates for the quarter were impressive. Revenue rose by 36% year-over-year to more than $369 million. Better, its net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) zoomed 75% higher to $51.5 million, or $0.22 per share.

Compounding that, the two metrics came in above the consensus analyst estimates. As a group, those pundits were modeling revenue slightly above $365 million, and a non-GAAP (adjusted) per-share net profit figure of $0.19.

Viavi is doing particularly well on the robustness of two of its target market sectors, data centers and the defense/aerospace industry. The former is particularly lively these days, given the need to build out capability for resource-hungry artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities.

Rising star?

Viavi also proffered guidance for its current (third) quarter. Management expects revenue of $386 million to $400 million, while adjusted net income should be $0.22 to $0.24 per share. Both are well above the second-quarter fiscal 2025 "actuals," which were just under $271 million on the top line and $0.13 per share on adjusted profitability.

More importantly, they crush average pundit expectations, which stand at $353 million in revenue and only $0.15 per share in adjusted net income.

Increasingly, Viavi feels to me like one of those "right time, right place" companies -- and doubly so as it's opportunistically capitalizing on the long-term growth opportunities presented by clients in the two aforementioned sectors. This typically under-the-radar stock will definitely be a company to watch as this year unfolds.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Viavi Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

