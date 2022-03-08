Markets
Why Viatris Stock Dropped 24% in February

Contributor
Jim Halley The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) fell 24.4% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock has since fallen even further.

So what

The healthcare stock's big drop on Feb. 28 came after the company announced in its fourth-quarter earnings report that it was selling its biosimilars portfolio to Biocon Biologics, a privately held company in India, for up to $3.335 billion. Investors didn't like the move because it took out a potential driver of income. The company said it made the move to focus on some of its early-stage therapies.

A lab technician looks at a blood sample.

Image source: Getty Images.

Viatris, formed by the merger of the Upjohn generic drug division of Pfizer with generic-drug maker Mylan, lost money in its first full year as a company.

Viatris reported a net loss of $263.8 million in the fourth quarter, a per-share loss of $0.22. The company grew revenue in the quarter to $4.331 billion, up 21% year over year. For the full year, it reported revenue of $17.8 billion, down 3% on an operational basis, and it had a loss for the year of $1.269 billion, compared to a loss of $699.9 million last year.

It also didn't help allay concerns when it predicted that 2022 revenue will decline to a range of $17 billion to $17.5 billion.

Now what

Some investors might look at the stock's dip as an opportunity, despite its losses. The company offers a quarterly dividend that just increased by 9%, for a yield of 4.48%. And the payout looks well covered with a payout ratio of 15.91%.

Its low price-to-sales ratio of 0.678 makes it a bargain, especially considering that the company only needs to cut costs to become profitable. Revenue should increase once it launches generics for blood-clot preventers Xarelto and Eliquis, which had $12.6 billion and $20.2 billion in worldwide sales last year, respectively, and for Revlimid, which slows tumor growth and had $6.6 billion in sales last year.

Jim Halley owns Pfizer and Viatris Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Viatris Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

