Why Is ViaSat (VSAT) Up 33% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for ViaSat (VSAT). Shares have added about 33% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is ViaSat due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

The consensus estimate has shifted -841.67% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, ViaSat has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

ViaSat has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

ViaSat is part of the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry. Over the past month, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS), a stock from the same industry, has gained 86.1%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2025 more than a month ago.

AST SpaceMobile reported revenues of $0.72 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +44%. EPS of -$0.20 for the same period compares with -$0.16 a year ago.

For the current quarter, AST SpaceMobile is expected to post a loss of $0.19 per share, indicating a change of -35.7% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for AST SpaceMobile. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

