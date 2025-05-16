Why Viasat Stock Was Racing Higher This Week

Satellite and telecom equipment specialist Viasat's (NASDAQ: VSAT) stock was ascending sharply this week, thanks to its involvement with a top name in private-sector space exploration. By the time the stock market had closed shop on Thursday, Viasat's share price had risen by 17%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A future colored Blue

Wednesday morning, Viasat announced that it will team with Blue Origin to demonstrate the former company's InRange launch telemetry relay service. On top of that, the two enterprises will collaborate on two future launches that will integrate InRange with Blue Origin's New Glenn heavy-lift rocket.

Launch telemetry relay service allows for real-time data transmission and communication between launch vehicles, such as New Glenn, and mission control. For obvious reasons, seamless communication between these two nodes is vital for a successful launch.

The InRange demonstration is part of Viasat's work with NASA. With its Communications Services Project (CSP), the space agency aims to develop and implement cutting-edge networking solutions.

Blue Origin is a headline- and attention-grabbing company, mostly because the person behind its conception is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Any involvement with Blue Origin generates good publicity and word of mouth, and this will be particularly strong if the demonstrations are successful.

A launch by the end of this year, company says

There is currently no set date for the two New Glenn launches; Viasat only said the first would likely occur at some point this year. Regardless, its association with both Blue Origin and NASA should continue to bolster its reputation. The trust test, though, will be how InRange performs in those launches.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

