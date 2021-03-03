Why ViacomCBS Shares Jumped 33% in February

What happened

Shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) jumped 33% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company announced earnings and a new streaming service.

So what

Quarterly results showed a 3% increase in revenue to $6.9 billion and net income of $810 million, or $1.31 per share. But the bigger news was on the streaming front.

Image source: Getty Images.

ViacomCBS announced a streaming service called Paramount+, which will include 30,000 TV episodes, 2,500 movies, 1,000 live sporting events, and live news. Prices will be $4.99 for an ad-supported version and $9.99 for a premium version. Importantly, this will replace CBS All Access, which never really took off as a stand-alone service.

Now what

Without streaming, ViacomCBS was in a tough position trying to compete with companies like Netflix and Walt Disney, which have lots of content and tens of millions of streaming subscribers. But this offering is compelling compared to other new streaming services and it could attract a large number of customers who are now cutting the cord from cable. It'll take time to see the financial impact, but going all-in on streaming is being seen as the right move by the market this year.

10 stocks we like better than ViacomCBS Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ViacomCBS Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Travis Hoium owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.