Why Veru Inc. Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Veru Inc. (VERU) announced positive topline efficacy and safety results from the maintenance extension portion of the Phase 2b QUALITY clinical study. The company said the Phase 2b Maintenance Extension clinical trial showed that in 12 weeks after stopping semaglutide, the placebo monotherapy group regained 43% of body weight that was previously lost during the Phase 2b QUALITY study, while enobosarm monotherapy reduced weight regain by 46% in the enobosarm 3mg group and completely prevented fat regain and preserved lean mass in both enobosarm dose groups compared to placebo after semaglutide discontinuation. Enobosarm treatment also led to up to 93% greater loss of fat mass and 100% preservation of lean mass compared to the placebo group at the end of the study.

"The Maintenance Extension portion of the study shows that if you stop a GLP-1 drug, you can preserve lean mass, blunt the regain of fat and weight, and keep off the fat you lost when you remain on enobosarm monotherapy.Enobosarm provides a compelling option for patients that would like to maintain their weight loss and fat loss after discontinuing semaglutide, regardless of whether such discontinuation was by choice or by necessity," said Mitchell Steiner, Chairman, President, and CEO of Veru.

Shares of Veru are up 4% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.