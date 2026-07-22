Why Vertiv Stock Zoomed 107% in Just Six Months of 2026

Key Points

Vertiv's dominance in the global liquid cooling market solidified on the back of the data center build-out.

Its backlog more than doubled to a whopping $15 billion.

One analyst expects the stock to rise to $500 per share.

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Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) stock more than doubled in the first half of 2026, surging 106.7% overall according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It hit a 52-week high of $379.93 in mid-May.

When hyperscalers committed to spending over $650 billion combined going into 2026, they ran into a massive physical bottleneck. Artificial intelligence (AI) data centers stacked with high-density chips draw insane amounts of power and generate heat that would melt standard air-conditioning and power systems. Multi-billion-dollar AI infrastructures would crumble if you can't cool down those server racks 24X7.

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That's where Vertiv stepped in and essentially cornered the market. Between explosive order flows, earnings growth, and acquisitions, the stock skyrocketed in the first six months of the year.

A $15 billion backlog

Because direct-to-chip liquid cooling has become an absolute necessity for data centers, Vertiv's order book is exploding. Its fourth-quarter organic orders jumped 252% year over year, and backlog more than doubled to a record $15 billion.

Its Q1 numbers again beat estimates, with net sales and operating profit surging 30% and 51%, respectively.

The company didn't disclose first-quarter orders, but expects strong order growth this year. Management immediately raised its full-year outlook, projecting 29% to 31% organic sales growth and 66% earnings-per-share growth at the midpoint.

Those numbers sent the stock into a tizzy, but Vertiv didn't just ride the numbers game.

Aggressive expansion to meet AI demand

Vertiv has deepened its partnership with Nvidia this year.

It adapted its existing OneCore modular infrastructure line into a version built for Nvidia's Vera Rubin DSX AI factory blueprint. Vertiv also added a digital twin of its SmartRun infrastructure system, allowing data center builders to simulate and test their power and cooling setup virtually before construction using Nvidia's software.

Vertiv is positioning itself as a core partner in Nvidia's AI build-out, and that's one of the reasons the stock has drawn investor attention in recent months.

Knowing that liquid-cooling components would be a bottleneck, Vertiv also went on a strategic buying spree, lapping up Strategic Thermal Labs, BMarko Structures, and ThermoKey, all in the first half of 2026.

In between, Vertiv announced a major expansion program, including two new manufacturing facilities in South Carolina that alone could boost regional capacity by nearly 7 times at full capacity. It also announced expansions in Pennsylvania and Mexico.

Should you buy Vertiv stock before July 29?

Several analysts lifted their price targets as Vertiv stock outran their models. Loop Capital is among the most bullish, with a $500 per share price target. Analysts from the firm expect AI spending on power and cooling systems to surge through 2028, expanding Vertiv's AI data center revenue opportunity by almost 7x between 2023 and 2028.

Vertiv continues to expand. In July alone, it has opened a manufacturing facility in Malaysia to cater to AI infrastructure demand across Asia, including Southeast Asia, North Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It has also announced plans to double chiller production near Italy by the end of this year.

Grand View Research's June report predicts that the global data center liquid cooling market will grow at an annualized rate of 20% from 2026 to 2033. Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing market, according to the report.

Vertiv is a hyper-growth AI infrastructure play, and remains a solid buy for 2026 and beyond. July 29 is the next big date to watch, when the company announces its second-quarter results before market open.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.