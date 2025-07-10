Why Vertiv Stock Was Pulling Back Today

Key Points Amazon unveiled a new liquid-cooling system for AWS.

It just announced it is running on servers with Nvidia Blackwell chips.

10 stocks we like better than Vertiv ›

Shares of Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), which makes infrastructure for cooling and power systems for data centers, were heading lower today on reports that Amazon could be challenging the company in cooling technology.

As of 11:39 a.m. ET, the stock was down 7.3% on the news.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Vertiv faces new competition

Vertiv has been a big winner from the data center boom so it's not surprising to see Amazon trying to muscle in on its territory.

In a blog post yesterday, Amazon touted an advance in liquid cooling for its P6e-GB200 Ultra Servers, an improvement from previous air cooling. That technique allows for higher compute density, which will make it easier for its customers to get up and running with Nvidia Blackwell GPUs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Last month, Amazon announced it had developed a new custom liquid cooling system in just 11 months, and it now seems to be deploying that technology as yesterday's announcement indicates.

Amazon also said that the company had considered multiple liquid cooling solutions from other vendors, but realized they weren't a good fit for AWS. That was not a direct comment on Vertiv, but investors may be interpreting it that way. It's unclear if Amazon plans to sell the technology, but just using it for AWS would be enough to make waves in the data center market. AWS is still the biggest cloud infrastructure provider, meaning it has the greatest demand for computing power.

What it means for Vertiv

The implication for Vertiv isn't clear at this point, but the stock is up roughly 10 times from where it was in 2022 before the artificial intelligence (AI) boom started.

It's been seen as one of the most direct winners from AI, and is seeing strong growth with 25% organic net sales growth in the first quarter. For the near term, Vertiv's prospects look solid, but Amazon could look to challenge it in other ways as well, which could present greater problems for the growth story.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vertiv right now?

Before you buy stock in Vertiv, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vertiv wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $694,758!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $998,376!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.