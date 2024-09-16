Why Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The latest trading session saw Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) ending at $86.99, denoting a +1.43% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.13% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 7.98% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, up 34.62% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.98 billion, indicating a 13.53% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.58 per share and a revenue of $7.74 billion, indicating changes of +45.76% and +12.77%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Vertiv Holdings Co. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.26.

One should further note that VRT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.12. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.02.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

