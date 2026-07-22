Why Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed the most recent trading day at $301.16, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.14% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 29, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co. to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.53%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.39 billion, indicating a 28.4% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.38 per share and a revenue of $13.75 billion, indicating changes of +51.9% and +34.44%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vertiv Holdings Co. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. Vertiv Holdings Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 47.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.

It's also important to note that VRT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 64, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.