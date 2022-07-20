Why Vertical Aerospace Shares Are Higher Today

What happened

Electric plane start-up Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) is reportedly nearing an important development milestone, the first flight of its VX4 aircraft. The stock is airborne as a result, rising as much as 17% in Wednesday trading.

So what

Vertical Aerospace is one of a number of so-called "flying taxi" start-ups that have hit the scenes in recent years, promising to revolutionize local air travel with small, battery-powered planes capable of vertical takeoffs and landings. Vertical's flagship VX4 is designed to transport a pilot and up to four passengers more than 100 miles at speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour.

It is an intriguing concept, and Vertical has lined up a number of potential airline customers, including U.S. heavyweight American Airlines Group. But those sales, and revenue, will only come if the VX4 proves itself to be as capable in real-world use as it is on the drawing board.

Investors might have an idea whether the VX4 has the right stuff before too long. Vertical Aerospace is preparing a VX4 prototype for a first flight scheduled for later this summer, according to Flight Global, after completing a series of ground tests.

Now what

Obviously, a first flight is just one smart part of a complex testing and certification process. But getting off the ground is a huge step in the right direction.

In theory, these small aircraft make a lot of sense as both a helicopter replacement to avoid gridlock on the ground and as a green option to replace small regional aircraft on routes between minor markets and airline hubs. But there are at least a dozen companies worldwide working on developing the technology, and some are likely to never make it past the design phase.

Vertical Aerospace has already lined up a strong list of customers interested in buying its plane and seems to be making steady progress bringing that plane to market. There is still a lot of risk here, but the company appears to be traveling in the right direction.

10 stocks we like better than Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vertical Aerospace Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.