Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) standing at $478.09, reflecting a -1.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 3.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.03% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 4, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.13, indicating a 1.23% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.68 billion, indicating a 7.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.06 per share and a revenue of $10.73 billion, indicating changes of -99.61% and +8.72%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.55% higher. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7790.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.73.

We can also see that VRTX currently has a PEG ratio of 588.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.3.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

