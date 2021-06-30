Why Vertex Energy Stock Soared Wednesday

What happened

Houston-based specialty refiner Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) announced last night that it has come to an agreement to divest its oil recycling division for $140 million. Investors cheered the news today, with Vertex shares gaining more than 35% early in the session. Shares have pared some of those gains, but remained up about 20% as of 11:05 a.m. EDT.

So what

Vertex said it will sell its used motor oil collection and recycling business to Safety-Kleen, a division of environmental and industrial services company Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH). The assets included in the agreement collectively generated $4.5 million in operating income in the first quarter of 2021, and will be sold to Safety-Kleen for $140 million in cash.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The divestiture isn't the only transformational move Vertex has made in the past month. Investors cheered when Vertex announced it will be buying a refinery in Alabama from Royal Dutch Shell. Shares have soared about 600% since that May 26 announcement.

VTNR data by YCharts

The latest agreement includes used oil refineries in Louisiana and Ohio, as well as an oil collections business, an oil filters and absorbent materials recycling facility, and a marine terminal in Baytown, Texas.

Management said in a statement proceeds from the asset sale to Safety-Kleen will be used to support higher-return energy transition assets including a renewable feedstock pre-treatment facility.

Vertex president and CEO Benjamin P. Cowart said in a statement the transaction "will advance our strategy of becoming a leading pure-play energy transition company of scale." The companies expect to close the deal by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Vertex Energy

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vertex Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.