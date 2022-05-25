Why Verrica Pharma Stock Falling In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) announced the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter regarding New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The company noted that the only deficiency listed in the CRL was related to the deficiencies identified at a general reinspection of Sterling, the contract manufacturing organization, that manufactures Verrica's bulk solution drug product. Sterling earlier received notice that it is on OAI status.

Verrica has been informed that internal FDA policy is preventing the Agency from communicating the VP-102 label and approving the NDA when a CMO has an unresolved classification status or is placed on OAI status.

Verrica said it is working collaboratively to help Sterling present multiple options to the Agency to allow Sterling to expeditiously satisfy the majority of the deficiencies. Concurrently, Verrica is engaging an additional CMO to serve as an alternative supplier of VP-102's bulk solution.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals were down 55% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

