Why Verizon Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points Verizon reported its second-quarter results this morning and beat Wall Street's sales and earnings expectations.

The company posted a particularly big sales beat and reported wireless services revenue that led the industry in Q2.

Despite a jump for its share price today, Verizon stock is still down big year to date.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications ›

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is posting big gains in Monday's trading following the company's recent earnings report. The telecommunications giant's share price was up 5% as of 2:15 p.m. ET. At the same point in the day's trading, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

Verizon posted its second-quarter results before the market opened this morning, and it delivered sales and earnings performance that came in far better than Wall Street's forecasts. In addition to the strong Q2 performance, the company also raised its full-year targets.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Verizon stock surges on strong Q2 results

Verizon posted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted earnings per share of $1.22 on sales of $34.5 billion in the second quarter. The results came in significantly better than the average Wall Street analyst estimates, which had called for per-share earnings of $1.19 on sales of $33.79 billion. Revenue crushed expectations and came 5% higher year over year, with wireless service revenue coming in at $20.9 billion and representing the top result for the industry in the period.

Meanwhile, equipment revenue increased roughly 25% year over year to $6.3 billion, and the company closed out the period with 12.9 million broadband connections, up roughly 12% year over year.

What's next for Verizon?

In conjunction with the strong Q2 results, Verizon raised its full-year guidance. The company now expects that adjusted earnings per share will grow between 1% and 3% annually -- up from previous guidance for growth between 0% and 3%.

Despite today's pop, the stock is still down roughly 15.5% across 2025's trading. The company is now trading at roughly 9.2 times this year's expected earnings and pays a dividend yielding roughly 6.3%. While the company looks reasonably valued and pays a strong dividend, the competitive outlook in the telecom space could get even tougher in the face of new satellite-based entrants.

Should you invest $1,000 in Verizon Communications right now?

Before you buy stock in Verizon Communications, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Verizon Communications wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,133!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,056,790!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.