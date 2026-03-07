Why Verizon Stock Skyrocketed 20.4% Last Month and Is Rising in March

Key Points

Verizon posted big gains in February as analysts significantly raised their price targets on the stock.

The company's strong quarterly report at the end of January helped power the gains.

Verizon has managed to keep gaining in March despite volatility for the broader market.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications ›

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock continued to rally in February following the company's strong fourth-quarter results at the end of January. The telecommunications' share price surged 20.4% higher in the month, and the performance looks even stronger amid a 0.9% decline for the S&P 500 and a 3.4% decline for the Nasdaq Composite in the month.

Blowout quarters are a rare thing in Verizon's corner of the telecommunications industry, but the company delivered at the end of January -- and it's translated into a sustained rally for the stock. The stock is now up roughly 25.5% across 2026's trading.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Analysts became much more bullish on Verizon last month

Following its strong fourth-quarter report, Verizon received a large number of stock rating raises and price-target increases in February. Firms including JPMorgan Chase, RBC Capital, Scotiabank, UBS, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, and Morgan Stanley all increased their price target forecasts for the telecommunications company's share price near the beginning of February.

The last major piece of bullish analyst coverage for the stock last month arrived on Feb. 19, with Daiwa raising its rating on the company from outperform to buy. The investment firm also increased its one-year price target on the stock from $48 per share to $58 per share.

Daiwa's analysts singled out Verizon's addition of 616,000 net postpaid subscribers in the quarter as a fantastic performance achievement. The team also said that it thinks that strong momentum for customer additions is sustainable this year and that the company's valuation offered the best risk-reward profile in the telecom sector. Despite big gains in last month's trading and continued momentum in March, Daiwa's price target still implies additional upside of roughly 13.5%.

Verizon has kept moving higher in March

The broader market has been roiled by volatility early in March's trading, but Verizon stock has continued to climb in the month. The company's share price is up 1.9% across the stretch so far.

The war with Iran has broadly sent stocks lower, and the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics has added to the pressure. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had forecasted that the U.S. economy would shed 50,000 nonfarm jobs in February, but the number actually came in at 92,000.

Geopolitical and macroeconomic volatility have added to concerns that inflation could pick back up and cause the Federal Reserve to hold off on cutting interest rates. Investors have broadly been reducing exposure to stocks in response, and growth-dependent companies have been particularly hard hit. On the other hand, some dividend-paying value stocks have seen valuation gains recently.

Even after its big rally, Verizon trades at just 10.4 times this year's expected earnings and pays a dividend yielding roughly 5.4%. Shares are substantially more expensive than they were at the beginning of the year, but the stock doesn't appear to be prohibitively valued after the gains.

Should you buy stock in Verizon Communications right now?

Before you buy stock in Verizon Communications, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Verizon Communications wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,817!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,912!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 964% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 7, 2026.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.