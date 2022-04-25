Why Verizon Stock Fell Today

What happened

Shares of Verizon (NYSE: VZ) declined by 3.1% on Monday after analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded the popular telecom stock.

So what

Goldman analyst Brett Feldman cut his rating on Verizon from buy to neutral and slashed his share-price forecast from $61 to $55. The downgrade came after Verizon said on Friday it lost 36,000 postpaid phone connections in the first quarter. That decline, combined with AT&T's (NYSE: T) 691,000 net postpaid phone additions during the quarter, sparked concerns among investors that Verizon was ceding ground to its rival in this key customer segment.

With AT&T's operational and financial metrics improving and Verizon suffering subscriber losses, Feldman argued that the market will begin to value the two telecom stocks more equally. AT&T's shares currently trade for about 8.2 times trailing-12-month earnings, according to Yahoo Finance, while Verizon trades for 9.8 times earnings. If Feldman is correct, Verizon's stock could underperform that of its rival as their valuations converge.

Moreover, while Feldman expects Verizon to defend its wireless market share as it rolls out its 5G network, he believes the company will fail to deliver on its long-term profit projections. Thus, he named AT&T's stock as the better buy.

Now what

AT&T recently shed its WarnerMedia assets as part of its strategy to refocus its business on its core wireless and broadband operations. The now-streamlined telecom giant is poised to be a more formidable competitor to Verizon in the 5G arena, with sizable financial resources to deploy toward improving its network. That could make it challenging for Verizon to achieve its subscriber and earnings-growth goals.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Verizon Communications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Goldman Sachs. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.