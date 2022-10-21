Why Verizon Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of Verizon (NYSE: VZ) fell 4.5% on Friday, as investors grew increasingly concerned about the wireless giant's waning customer growth.

So what

Verizon's revenue rose 4% year over year to $34.2 billion in the third quarter. That was slightly above Wall Street's estimates for revenue of $33.8 billion.

However, Verizon gained only 8,000 postpaid phone subscribers, who pay monthly bills and are generally the most profitable customers for wireless carriers. Analysts expected Verizon to report over 35,000 postpaid phone additions.

The shortfall is more alarming when viewed against AT&T's (NYSE: T) stellar results released on Thursday. AT&T gained 708,000 postpaid phone subscribers in the third quarter, furthering a streak of impressive customer gains.

Verizon's price increases may be partially to blame for its comparatively weaker performance. The wireless titan recently added an "Economic Adjustment Charge" to some of its data plans and increased fees for others to offset its rising costs.

Yet these fees have yet to do much to bolster Verizon's bottom line. The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) -- a closely followed profitability metric for telecoms -- declined by 0.4% to $12.2 billion.

Now what

Verizon expects its full-year adjusted EBITDA to fall by as much as 1.5% in 2022. To stabilize its declining profit margins, management is implementing a new cost-reduction plan to cut expenses by up to $3 billion by 2025.

But that might not be enough to fend off intensifying competition. AT&T is now a more formidable foe following the divestiture of its Warner media assets in April. The newly streamlined AT&T has refocused its attention and vast financial resources on its core wireless business -- and it could continue to outpace Verizon in the all-important race for postpaid phone subscribers in the quarters ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Verizon Communications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.