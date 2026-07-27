Why Verizon Stock is Building Momentum Through 5G and Fiber Growth

Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ is reinforcing its long-term investment story through improving subscriber trends, broadband expansion, disciplined execution and new enterprise initiatives. Those efforts are helping strengthen earnings potential while the company continues to navigate an intensely competitive and capital-intensive market.



Recent operating momentum suggests Verizon is benefiting from a stronger customer strategy, expanding fiber assets and improving financial performance. Together, these initiatives are creating additional growth avenues beyond its traditional wireless business.

How VZ is Winning More Customers

Verizon posted stronger postpaid phone additions while reducing churn, reflecting improving customer engagement. The company also introduced Simplicity wireless plans, Verizon One and an expanded loyalty program designed to simplify pricing and reward long-term customers.



Management believes bundled mobility and broadband offerings improve retention and customer lifetime value by encouraging households to consolidate services. Verizon continues to compete with AT&T Inc. T, which is also investing heavily in converged wireless and fiber offerings, making customer retention an increasingly important differentiator.

Why Verizon is Expanding Fiber Reach

Broadband growth remains a major contributor as Verizon expands fixed wireless access and integrates Frontier's fiber assets. A larger fiber footprint increases addressable markets while supporting cross-selling opportunities across wireless and broadband products.



Fiber expansion also improves long-term operating efficiency by leveraging common infrastructure. Competition with T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS in wireless reinforces Verizon's strategy of pairing network quality with broader connectivity offerings to deepen customer relationships.

How VZ is Growing Cash Flow

Disciplined execution helped Verizon deliver record adjusted EBITDA, higher adjusted EPS and stronger free cash flow. Better customer economics, lower churn and operating leverage supported profitability despite continued network investments.



Improving results prompted management to raise its financial outlook for mobility and broadband service revenues, adjusted EPS and free cash flow, reflecting confidence in ongoing operational execution.



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Where Verizon Sees Future Growth

Beyond consumer wireless, Verizon is expanding into AI infrastructure through dark fiber connectivity. Its agreement with Google and additional expected enterprise infrastructure projects could provide new long-duration revenue streams.



Management also plans a joint venture with BT Group to strengthen international enterprise connectivity. These initiatives broaden Verizon's growth opportunities beyond traditional wireless services while leveraging its extensive fiber network.

How VZ Ratings Fit the Long-Term Story

The bottom line is that Verizon is building a broader growth platform through stronger subscriber trends, fiber expansion, disciplined execution and enterprise connectivity investments. Competitive pressures and continued capital requirements remain important considerations.



Verizon carries a Neutral long-term recommendation, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VGM Score of A, Value Score of A, Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of A. This combination points to attractive valuation and improving operational momentum while recognizing balanced execution and competitive risks rather than indicating a clear bullish or bearish outlook. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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