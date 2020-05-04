Why Verastem Stock Is Rising Today

What happened?

Shares of Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) -- a small-cap oncology-focused biotech -- were up by 10.9% as of 2:12 p.m. EDT on Monday. The company has not reported any news, though, so the reason behind that stock market rise is a bit of a mystery. However, that gain essentially recouped the stock's Friday decline.

So what

Verastem's stock has been highly volatile all year, and not just because of the coronavirus-fueled market crash. On April 27, its shares plunged by more than 40% after data from a study failed to impress investors. Specifically, in a clinical trial investigating the efficacy of Verastem's combination of VS-6766 and Defactinib as a treatment for aggressive tumors, only one of the 10 patients treated experienced a tumor reduction.

Image Source: Getty Images.

This result was especially disappointing since investors have high hopes for Verastem's attempts to find a treatment for "KRAS mutant advanced solid tumors," which, according to the company, "are notoriously difficult to treat and quite common across solid tumors." In other words, this market presents an exciting opportunity for Verastem, and while last week's data temporarily took the wind out of the company's sails, investors may still be hopeful that Verastem's pipeline will eventually yield a successful treatment for KRAS-mutated tumors.

Now what

Whether Verastem is worth buying right now depends on your risk tolerance. The company currently has just one approved product on the market: Copiktra, a treatment for leukemia. During the fourth quarter, Copiktra recorded a measly $3.6 million in revenue. Given that, Verastem's future largely hinges on its pipeline. A lot could go wrong for the company's investigational drugs, however, including regulatory roadblocks or more negative results from clinical trials. And, in the almost seven years since it peaked above $17 a share, the stock now down almost 90%. With that backdrop in mind, only investors willing to take on some risk should consider investing in this biotech stock.

10 stocks we like better than Verastem

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Verastem wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.