Why Is Veracyte (VCYT) Up 18.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Veracyte (VCYT). Shares have added about 18.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Veracyte due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

VCYT Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) delivered first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share, up 67.7% from the year-ago period. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 52.9%.

The company’s GAAP earnings per share were 35 cents compared with the year-ago period’s 9 cents per share.

VCYT’s Q1 Revenues

Revenues increased 21.5% year over year to $ 139.1 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%.

VCYT’s 2026 Guidance

Veracyte raised its 2026 total revenue guidance to $582-$592 million or 13-14% growth (up from $570-$582 million or 10-13%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $580.3 million, implying 12.2% year-over-year growth.

Additionally, Veracyte raised its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to greater than 26%, up from its prior expectation of approximately 25%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Veracyte has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Veracyte has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Veracyte belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Another stock from the same industry, Edwards Lifesciences (EW), has gained 3.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Edwards Lifesciences reported revenues of $1.65 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +16.7%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares with $0.64 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Edwards Lifesciences is expected to post earnings of $0.73 per share, indicating a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Edwards Lifesciences. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.