Why Vera Therapeutics Stock Bolted Higher This Week

What happened

Shares of the developmental-stage immunology company Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERA) gained a stately 49% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Even so, the drugmaker's shares are down by a hefty 53% for the full month of January.

What sparked this abrupt run-up in Vera's shares? In brief, the market appears to be reassessing the company's value in the wake of its dramatic sell-off in early January.

So what

Earlier this month, Vera's shares cratered following the top-line readout of its mid-stage immunoglobulin A nephropathy (aka Berger's disease) drug atacicept. While a pooled analysis of the drug's 75/150 mg doses yielded a statistically significant 31% mean reduction in protein in the urine (proteinuria) at week 24, Wall Street wasn't convinced this efficacy result would be competitive against other therapies in development for Berger's disease.

Despite these middling efficacy results, however, Vera still plans on moving forward with a registration-enabling trial for atacicept in this setting. The drug's phase 3 trial is planned to start later this year. Although the development timeline isn't altogether clear, industry experts think top-line data from this pivotal trial ought to be available by 2025.

Now what

Can Vera's shares continue to rebound with a planned phase 3 trial in the works? I think investors should be cautious with this small-cap biotech stock for the time being. Berger's disease is likely to be a highly competitive indication, and there's no telling where atacicept will ultimately fit into this crowded landscape. That doesn't mean Vera's stock can't march even higher in the near term, but there are more compelling bargain buys in this market right now.

10 stocks we like better than Vera Therapeutics

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vera Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.