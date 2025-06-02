Why Vera Therapeutics Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Vera Therapeutics (VERA) announced that the primary endpoint was met in the ORIGIN Phase 3 trial of atacicept for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy in adults. Participants treated with atacicept achieved a 46% reduction from baseline in proteinuria, with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 42% reduction in urine protein-to-creatinine ratio compared to placebo at week 36. Vera plans to share the results with the FDA in the coming weeks.

ORIGIN 3 is an ongoing global, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial of 431 adults with IgA nephropathy. The trial continues in a placebo-controlled blinded manner to evaluate the change in kidney function over two years and is expected to complete in 2027.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics are up 71% in pre-market trade on Monday.

