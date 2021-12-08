Markets
VRA

Why Vera Bradley Stock Falling In Pre-market?

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) reported a decline in profit for the third quarter that also missed Wall Street estimates. Consolidated third quarter net revenues increased 7.9% over last year. The company's updated guidance was also below market view.

Third-quarter adjusted profit per share was $0.18 compared to $0.30, prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.26, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit was $5.78 million or $0.17 per share compared to $8.87 million or $0.26 per share, a year ago.

Consolidated net revenues were $134.7 million, an increase of 7.9% from $124.8 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $138.01 million in revenue.

For the fourth quarter, the company's updated expectations include: consolidated net revenues of $155 to $160 million; and EPS of $0.24 to $0.29. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.40 on revenue of $165.62 million.

Based on fourth quarter expectations, the company's updated expectations for fiscal 2022 include: consolidated net revenues of $546 to $551 million; and EPS of $0.65 to $0.70. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.90 on revenue of $559.29 million.

Shares of Vera Bradley were down 15% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular