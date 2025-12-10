Why Is Venture Global (VG) Down 12% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Venture Global (VG). Shares have lost about 12% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Venture Global due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Venture Global Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Venture Global recorded third-quarter 2025 diluted earnings per share of 16 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. The bottom line improved from a loss of 15 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total quarterly revenues of $3.3 billion increased from $926 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.2 billion.

The weak quarterly earnings can be attributed to higher total operating costs and expenses. However, higher LNG sales volumes from the Plaquemines project and enhanced total margins for the LNG sold largely offset the negatives.

VG’s Operating Results

Income from operations totaled $1.32 billion compared with $189 million in the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a rise in LNG sales volumes at the Plaquemines project, partially offset by lower LNG sales prices after accounting for the cost of feedgas at its Calcasieu project.

Venture Global exported 100 cargoes in the second quarter, significantly higher than the 31 cargoes in the year-ago period. The total liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes exported came in at 373 trillion British thermal units (TBtu), up from 100 TBtu recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter totaled $1.5 billion, up 273% from the year-ago level of $283 million, primarily due to higher LNG sales volumes at the Plaquemines project. This resulted in an enhanced total margin for the LNG sold, which aided the third-quarter performance.

VG’s Costs & Expenses

The cost of sales in the quarter amounted to $1.4 billion, up from the year-ago period’s $272 million. Operating and maintenance expenses increased to $245 million from $143 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses were $2 billion, up from $737 million in the September-end quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet of VG

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the partnership had $1.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents and a net long-term debt of $31.7 billion.

Outlook

For the full-year 2025, the company has narrowed its Adjusted EBITDA to lie in the range of $6.35-$6.5 billion from the previously announced range of $6.4-$6.8 billion. The LNG company expects total cargoes across all its projects to be in the range of 382-386 in 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -6.19% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Venture Global has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Venture Global has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Venture Global belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Another stock from the same industry, Coterra Energy (CTRA), has gained 0.3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2025.

Cabot reported revenues of $1.82 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +33.7%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares with $0.32 a year ago.

Cabot is expected to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +18.4%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -5.6%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) for Cabot. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

