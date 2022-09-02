Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week

What happened

Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!

But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.

So what

It's a truism that stocks nearly always trade on future expectations, not past glories. That was the theme of the Veeva sell-off, because the company actually did pretty well during the reported period. Its year-over-year revenue growth clocked in at 17%, with non-GAAP (adjusted) net earnings climbing by 10%. Both headline figures were a bit higher than the collective analyst estimates.

On the flip side, Veeva's guidance was considered weak. What's more its revenue projection was lowered from the previous forecast.

The healthcare industry cloud-computing specialist now anticipates that the top line will expand by 16% this year, down slightly from the preceding expectation of 17%. In slightly better news, Veeva left its per-share earnings estimate intact; this line is still anticipated to rise by 12%.

Now what

On the back of those results, analysts fell over themselves reducing their price targets on Veeva stock (although, notably, none downgraded his or her recommendation). One was Canaccord Genuity's David Hynes, who sliced his from $200 per share to $185. Hynes emphasized that slowing growth rate and said the company's high profit margins don't leave a great amount of room for improvement, among other concerns.

10 stocks we like better than Veeva Systems

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Veeva Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Veeva Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.