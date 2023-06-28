News & Insights

Markets
VEEV

Why Veeva Systems Stock Slumped by Nearly 3% Today

June 28, 2023 — 06:30 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

A recommendation downgrade was the catalyst behind Veeva Systems's (NYSE: VEEV) sub-par performance on the stock market Wednesday. Following the chop, Veeva's stock ended the day almost 3% lower, which was notably worse than the essentially flat trajectory of the S&P 500 index.

So what

The downgrade was from white-shoe investment bank Morgan Stanley in the person of prognosticator Craig Hettenbach. He now feels Veeva is deserving only of an underweight (read: sell) tag; prior to that, he had rated it as equalweight (hold). Hettenbach's price target on the shares is $181 apiece.

In a new note, the analyst expressed concern about looming competition from a heavyweight competitor in the customer relationship management (CRM) space. He wrote that "We expect Veeva's lock on the Life Sciences CRM market to be tested by Salesforce, representing the most formidable threat yet."

"If Salesforce enters the market, we see 5% or more potential loss in revenue for Veeva, a risk that's not captured in the stock's premium valuation," he added.

Veeva is a next-generation provider of cloud-computing services for healthcare companies. As it functions at the intersection of two growing fields, at times it has posted impressive growth numbers over the years.

Now what

As is often the case with pundits, professional opinions differ on Veeva's prospects. In fact, recently the trend has been for analysts to become more bullish on the company's future, rather than less.

Earlier this month, following a solid and estimates-beating first-quarter earnings report, a clutch of them raised their price targets on the stock (albeit marginally, in several cases). One typical raiser was Raymond James' Brian Peterson, who uppped his level to $210 per share from the preceding $200 while maintaining his company's equivalent of a buy recommendation.

Find out why Veeva Systems is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Veeva Systems is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce and Veeva Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VEEV
CRM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.