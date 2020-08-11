Markets
VXRT

Why Vaxart Stock Jumped Today

Contributor
Joe Tenebruso The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose sharply on Tuesday, furthering the gains accrued since the biotech company filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its oral coronavirus vaccine on Aug. 10. By the close of trading, Vaxart's stock was up 14.4% after surging as much as 32.7% earlier in the day.

So what 

Vaxart filed its IND application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday morning. It's essentially a request to begin testing its experimental vaccine on people in a clinical trial. "Filing the IND is the first major step of many we are taking to advance our oral vaccine in the prevention of COVID-19," Vaxart Chief Scientific Officer Sean Tucker said in a press release. 

A person points to an upwardly sloping line that's above a flat line.

Vaxart's stock rallied on Tuesday. Image source: Getty Images.

Vaxart's vaccine candidate is unique in that it's a tablet rather than an injection. CEO Andrei Floroiu says this form offers several benefits, including being easier to store, transport, and administer to patients.

Now what

Vaxart's gains are interesting because they came on a day when many other vaccine stocks fell. Russia's announcement that it had approved the world's first coronavirus vaccine sent many COVID-19 stocks into a tailspin -- but not Vaxart.

Perhaps that's telling. It might signify the market's recognition of the potential logistical advantages of Vaxart's oral vaccine, which could set it apart from other candidates if it proves both safe and effective.

10 stocks we like better than Vaxart, Inc
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vaxart, Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VXRT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular