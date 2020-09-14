Why Vaxart Stock Is Crushing It Today

What happened

Shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) were soaring 20.8% as of 11:22 a.m. EDT on Monday. The huge jump came after the biotech announced Food and Drug Administration clearance to begin a phase 1 clinical trial for Vaxart's oral coronavirus vaccine candidate.

So what

Vaxart reported promising pre-clinical results for its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate in April. But investors really want to see how the investigational vaccine will work in humans. Thanks to the FDA clearance, they're about to get that opportunity.

Image source: Getty Images.

All of the other novel coronavirus vaccines currently in clinical studies are administered via injection. Vaxart's candidate will be the first vaccine tablet to advance into phase 1 clinical testing.

Should Vaxart's vaccine candidate prove to be safe and effective in human clinical trials, it could have substantial advantages over other coronavirus vaccines. The convenience of administration would be a big plus. Even more important, though, is that Vaxart's oral vaccine doesn't have to be refrigerated, as injectable vaccines do. This means that the company's vaccine would be easier and less costly to transport and store than other COVID-19 vaccines.

Now what

CEO Andrei Floroiu said that the company expects to begin enrollment for the phase 1 study of its oral vaccine candidate this month. It will include healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 55.

The biotech stock could enjoy another potential catalyst in the near future as well. Vaxart is awaiting results from a nonhuman primate challenge study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate that's being funded by Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. government program established to accelerate coronavirus vaccine development.

10 stocks we like better than Vaxart, Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vaxart, Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.