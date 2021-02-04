Why Vaxart Stock Crashed Today

What happened

Shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) plunged 58% on Wednesday after the biotech released data from a phase 1 study of its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VXA-CoV2-1.

So what

Preliminary results from Vaxart's clinical trial showed VXA-CoV2-1 to be generally well-tolerated, with no severe adverse events reported among the study's 495 participants. Notably, VXA-CoV2-1 also triggered a T-cell response that Vaxart says could help combat the novel coronavirus.

"Our Phase I results highlight the importance of our differentiated vaccine design, as they suggest VXA-CoV2-1 could have broad activity against existing and future coronavirus strains," Vaxart CEO Andrei Floroiu said in a press release. "These results are timely, as we are seeing the emergence of new variants less responsive to first-generation vaccines."

Vaxart's stock fell hard on Wednesday. Image source: Getty Images.

However, VXA-CoV2-1 did not appear to produce neutralizing antibodies in participants who received one dose of the vaccine candidate. Researchers say a lack of neutralizing antibodies could reduce the vaccine's ability to defend against COVID-19.

Now what

Vaxart's stock soared more than 150% in the days leading up to the release of its trial results. Investors appear to have been overly optimistic about VXA-CoV2-1's potential to become a key weapon in the war against COVID-19, due to its potential logistical advantages. As a room-temperature stable oral vaccine, VXA-CoV2-1 would be easier to distribute, store, and administer than injectable vaccines with special cold storage requirements.

But due to its apparent failure to produce neutralizing antibodies in patients, Vaxart's vaccine candidate likely has little chance of gaining the type of broadscale distribution obtained by industry leaders Pfizer and Moderna.

10 stocks we like better than Vaxart, Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vaxart, Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.