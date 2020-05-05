Why Varonis Systems Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) have popped today, up by 11% as of 1 p.m. EDT, after the company reported first-quarter earnings. The data security and analytics specialist beat expectations for both the top and bottom lines.

So what

Revenue in the first quarter declined to $54.2 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was slightly ahead of the $54.04 million in sales that analysts were expecting. That translated into an adjusted net loss of $17.4 million, or $0.56 per share. Wall Street was modeling for $0.59 per share in adjusted losses. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased 59% to $220.5 million at the end of Q1. The tech company finished the quarter with $126.3 million in cash on the balance sheet.

Image source: Getty Images.

"The disruption that COVID-19 has caused to businesses globally is undeniable," CEO Yaki Faitelson said in a statement. "However, at the same time the associated risks to our customers -- specifically, the confluence of a distributed workforce, the elevated use of VPNs and unsecured home networks, and hackers seeking to take advantage of firms' vulnerabilities -- has heightened interest in our unique capabilities around data protection and threat detection."

Now what

Varonis has a "healthy cash position" that will help it weather the crisis, according to Faitelson, while the company exercises cost discipline. Though the transition to a subscription model will provide benefits like recurring revenue, the shift has also reduced operating cash flow in the near term.

For the second quarter, Varonis expects revenue of $56 million to $58 million, which should result in an adjusted net loss per share of $0.34 to $0.36.

10 stocks we like better than Varonis Systems

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Varonis Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Varonis Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.