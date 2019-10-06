Why Varonis Systems Stock Fell 12.5% in September

What happened

Shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) dipped 12.5% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It's not clear exactly what prompted the sell-off, but the stock's biggest decline in the month corresponded with the company's presentation at this year's Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit.

VRNS data by YCharts

The Gartner conference ran from Sept. 9 through Sept. 11, and Varonis' stock dipped roughly 7.7% from the opening of the event through the day after its close. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index gained roughly 1% across that same stretch, and the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF fell less than 0.7%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Why Varonis stock experienced a sell-off last month is unclear, but the cybersecurity company's presentation at the Gartner event looks like a potential factor -- particularly because because the stock saw pronounced declines during and after the summit while the broader market gained ground. Investors may have been underwhelmed by what the company presented at the security summit, or they may have been more impressed by the features and plans laid out by a competitor.

Varonis stock also received some unfavorable ratings coverage last month, with Bidaskclub publishing a note on the company on Sept. 14 and lowering its rating on the stock from a "hold" to a "sell." However, this appears to have had relatively little impact on the stock's September performance -- as shares actually ticked up in the next days of trading following the report.

Now what

Varonis stock has gained roughly 2% in October's trading so far -- movement that is roughly in line with gains made by the broader cybersecurity space. The company is expected to report third-quarter earnings early in November. It is guiding for sales to come in between $61 million and $62.5 million, representing a roughly 8% year-over-year decline at the midpoint of the target. Management is targeting a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share between $0.34 and $0.36 for the quarter, down from adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share in the third quarter of 2018.

10 stocks we like better than Varonis Systems

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Varonis Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Varonis Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.