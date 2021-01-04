Why Varonis Stock Jumped 36% in December

What happened

Shares of Varonis (NASDAQ: VRNS) jumped 35.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Cybersecurity stocks broadly rallied last month following news of a massive hack that impacted many corporations and U.S. government agencies.

So what

The widescale breach was reportedly orchestrated by the Russian government and the malicious actors were able to compromise SolarWinds' Orion platform. SolarWinds provides network management software that is used by many companies and governments. As the investigation continues, recent reports suggest that the intrusion is far worse than initially believed.

Image source: Getty Images.

Many analysts believe that the episode will spur greater demand for cybersecurity technology, including Varonis' offerings. In the wake of the revelations, Truist Securities upgraded its rating on Varonis to buy, with analyst Joel Fishbein boosting his price target from $145 to $160. The company specializes in data security for both on-premises and cloud-based applications and has a strong position in governance and compliance, according to Fishbein.

Now what

The analyst believes that Varonis is positioned well and has the potential to beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates. The company's guidance calls for revenue of $82 million to $85 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.10 to $0.13. Varonis shares approached $180 but have since pulled back and are currently trading right around Truist's price target, suggesting limited upside based on Fishbein's modeling.

Varonis has not yet scheduled its fourth-quarter earnings release but typically reports in early February.

10 stocks we like better than SolarWinds

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SolarWinds wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Varonis Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.