Markets
VRNS

Why Varonis Stock Is Falling Today

Contributor
Chris Neiger The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS), a data security and analytics company, were sliding today after Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala downgraded the company's stock and lowered his price target for its shares.

The tech stock is down 7.3% as of 12:22 p.m. ET.

So what

Fodderwala downgraded Varonis' stock to an equal weight rating from his previous overweight rating and lowered the stock's price target to $35 from $50.

A woman looking at her phone.

Image source: Getty Images.

The analyst mentioned the company's slowing top-line sales growth as a reason for the downgrade and added that Varonis' signals have been "mixed" during conversations about sales cycles and net new customers, according to TheFly.com.

Now what

Investors were already growing increasingly pessimistic about Varonis. After the company reported its first-quarter results at the beginning of May, the tech stock plummeted, and it is now down 34% year to date.

Investors may have reacted strongly to today's downgrade as they take a more skeptical view of technology stocks in general right now. With inflation at a 40-year high and the Federal Reserve hiking the federal funds rate in order to tamp it down, investors are looking for safer places to put their money.

That's resulted in technology stocks falling lately and has put investors on alert to look for any reason to dump their shares. And with Varonis Systems' stock getting downgraded and its share price target cut today, investors are taking the news as a reason to sell their shares.

10 stocks we like better than Varonis Systems
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Varonis Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Varonis Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRNS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular