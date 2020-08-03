Why Varian Medical Systems Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR) jumped more than 20% on Monday after the cancer treatment specialist said it struck a deal to be acquired by Siemens Healthineers (OTC: SMMNY) for $16.4 billion.

So what

The all-cash transaction would see Siemens Healthineers acquire all of Varian's outstanding stock for $177.50 per share, or roughly 24% higher than Varian's closing price on July 31.

The deal would create a powerful force in the healthcare industry, with offerings spanning diagnostics, radiotherapy, and data analytics. "Siemens Healthineers' innovative leadership in detection and diagnosis will extend our ability to serve clinicians and patients from the very first stage in the fight against cancer," Varia CEO Dow Wilson said in a press release. "And, we will be positioned to transform care for a greater number of patients worldwide."

Now what

The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

Wilson believes the combined company -- thanks in part to its use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning -- will help to digitally transform oncology care. "In addition to delivering immediate and compelling value to our shareholders, the combination with Siemens Healthineers brings us even closer to realizing our transformative vision of a world without fear of cancer," Wilson said.

