Markets
VAR

Why Varian Medical Systems Stock Surged Today

Contributor
Joe Tenebruso The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR) jumped more than 20% on Monday after the cancer treatment specialist said it struck a deal to be acquired by Siemens Healthineers (OTC: SMMNY) for $16.4 billion. 

So what 

The all-cash transaction would see Siemens Healthineers acquire all of Varian's outstanding stock for $177.50 per share, or roughly 24% higher than Varian's closing price on July 31.

Two people shaking hands

Varian's stock rose sharply on news of its merger with Siemens Healthineers. Image source: Getty Images.

The deal would create a powerful force in the healthcare industry, with offerings spanning diagnostics, radiotherapy, and data analytics. "Siemens Healthineers' innovative leadership in detection and diagnosis will extend our ability to serve clinicians and patients from the very first stage in the fight against cancer," Varia CEO Dow Wilson said in a press release. "And, we will be positioned to transform care for a greater number of patients worldwide." 

Now what 

The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

Wilson believes the combined company -- thanks in part to its use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning -- will help to digitally transform oncology care. "In addition to delivering immediate and compelling value to our shareholders, the combination with Siemens Healthineers brings us even closer to realizing our transformative vision of a world without fear of cancer," Wilson said.

10 stocks we like better than Varian Medical Systems
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Varian Medical Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VAR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular