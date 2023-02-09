Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Crawled Higher Today

What happened

Earnings season seems to be the pill needed to improve sentiment on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA). The commercial-stage biotech saw its share price rise by almost 1% on Thursday, following the release of quarterly results that comfortably topped analyst estimates. By contrast, the S&P 500 index fell by 0.9% on the day.

So what

For the quarter, Vanda took in revenue of just under $64.5 million. The bulk of this -- a bit over $40 million -- derived from its most important commercialized drug, Hetlioz. The sleep medication's sales were higher in the same period one year ago when it brought in $44 million. Offsetting this was schizophrenia treatment Fanapt, the sales of which improved to $24.4 million from slightly under $24 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The biotech was profitable on the bottom line, although that line item sagged along with revenue. For the quarter, it ended up at $6.86 million, or $0.12 per share, against the year-ago result of $7.08 million.

This meant a mixed performance, as far as analyst estimates were concerned. On average, pundits following the company were anticipating it would earn more ($67.6 million) on the top line. However, their collective estimate for per-share net income was $0.08.

Now what

Vanda did not proffer any guidance for full-year 2023. It said that this was due to "uncertainties" over Hetlioz in the U.S. market, in addition to a patent dispute over the drug. It did pledge that it "will continue to evaluate its ability to provide financial guidance as the year progresses."

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.