Markets
VVV

Why Valvoline Stock Raced 12% Higher on Wednesday

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

One of the surest temporary drivers for stock prices is a rumor of an impending asset buy. That was the situation on Wednesday with veteran motor oil and lubricant manufacturer Valvoline (NYSE: VVV), which saw its shares leap more than 12% on speculation of such a move.

So what

On Wednesday, citing "people familiar with the matter," The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Aramco had approached Valvoline about buying the American company's retail operations. This immediately seized investors' attention, as Saudi Aramco is the largest oil company in the world by revenue.

Two happy young people riding in a convertible with the top down.

Image source: Getty Images.

Valvoline effectively confirmed that it had been approached for a sale. Aramco has not yet officially commented on the article. It isn't yet clear whether Aramco made a concrete financial offer, and how much it might be willing to spend on such a deal.

Late last year, Valvoline announced plans to separate its retail operations (in the form of oil-change stations) from its physical products business. Valvoline is best known to many auto owners for its line of motor oils and related car-care fluids. Roughly 60% of its total revenue comes from these products.

Now what

As Saudi Arabia's flagship oil company, Aramco is large, sprawling, and well capitalized. The company holds the record for the largest initial public offering in history, after it raised more than $29 billion by listing on that country's stock exchange in 2019.

But those excited investors should bear in mind that speculation about any deal is just that: speculation. There's no guarantee any arrangement will be made, so shareholders should be cautious about this latest scuttlebutt, regardless of the apparent interest of a would-be buyer with very deep pockets.

10 stocks we like better than Valvoline Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Valvoline Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VVV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular